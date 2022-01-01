This website does not store any personal information.
In a study conducted between June and September 2022, we tracked down cars of 120 volunteering participants solely by using parking applications.
We have published the anonymised test results in a whitepaper. Here are the key findings:
29%
Vehicles successfully located in < 100 daysVIEW THE DATA
3,850+
ANPR systems covering 1M+ spotsVIEW THE DATA
€7.82
Average cost per pinpointed locationVIEW THE DATA
The study has uncovered three different techniques that allow unauthorized individuals to locate vehicles based on their license plate.
The rapid adoption of B2C ANPR technologies is making it nearly impossible to drive or park without the risk of being tracked.
FREE STREET PARKING
Stalkerware applications can scan where you've used a free parking slot todayLEARN MORE
GARAGES & PARKING LOTS
Parking lots near residential buildings, shops, schools, parks, hospitals, attractions, pools, airports, ...LEARN MORE
TOLL ROADS
ANPR-Enabled tollroads are emerging across Europe.LEARN MORE
Most parking apps offer no way to prevent others from entering and tracking your license plate without you ever knowing.
There is no easy way to opt-out or object. So we created one with the help of privacy lawyers.
Paste the contents of this form in your favourite e-mail client or use the buttons below. The text is written by specialized privacy lawyers but comes with no guarantees.