Stop parking apps from exposing your location.

How Parking Applications Affect Your Privacy

...Even If You Don't Use Them

In a study conducted between June and September 2022, we tracked down cars of 120 volunteering participants solely by using parking applications.
We have published the anonymised test results in a whitepaper. Here are the key findings:

29%

Vehicles successfully located in < 100 days

3,850+

ANPR systems covering 1M+ spots

7.82

Average cost per pinpointed location

Where Anyone Can Track Your Vehicle Remotely

...Without You Noticing

The study has uncovered three different techniques that allow unauthorized individuals to locate vehicles based on their license plate.
The rapid adoption of B2C ANPR technologies is making it nearly impossible to drive or park without the risk of being tracked.

FREE STREET PARKING

Stalkerware applications can scan where you've used a free parking slot today

GARAGES & PARKING LOTS

Parking lots near residential buildings, shops, schools, parks, hospitals, attractions, pools, airports, ...

TOLL ROADS

ANPR-Enabled tollroads are emerging across Europe.

Stop Parking Apps From Exposing Your Location

Most parking apps offer no way to prevent others from entering and tracking your license plate without you ever knowing.
There is no easy way to opt-out or object. So we created one with the help of privacy lawyers.

1. Fill in your details:

Enter your details in the form to generate an official GDPR request to be sent to the license plate data processors.
We do not store any personal information.

2. Send your GDPR request:

Paste the contents of this form in your favourite e-mail client or use the buttons below. The text is written by specialized privacy lawyers but comes with no guarantees.

